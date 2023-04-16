Tottenham really like Graham Potter as they consider Conte's replacement











Tottenham remain big fans of recently sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter and he’s not being discounted when it comes to their next boss.

Potter lost his job at Chelsea after a woeful season. After leaving Brighton, Potter was expected to produce big things with the Blues but Todd Boehly relieved him of his duties after just eight months in charge.

Of course, Tottenham themselves are looking for a new manager now. They sacked Antonio Conte and have given the job to his assistant, Cristian Stellini, in the meantime.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The summer is expected to see Tottenham appoint a permanent manager. And according to journalist Paul Brown, Potter is indeed someone the Spurs heirarchy like.

“They really like Potter and they went for him in quite a big way when he was at Brighton. But, he basically turned them down and felt he could do better,” Brown said for GiveMeSport.

“He felt if he was to leave Brighton, he and his staff would only go to a top tier club that could spend money and compete in the Champions League every year.”

Potter is reportedly said to have rejected the chance to manager Spurs in the past. Interestingly, it was claimed at the time he had no desire to work under Daniel Levy.

TBR’s View: Potter wouldn’t go down well at Spurs now

The Chelsea job might have left a big stain on Graham Potter’s career. Despite the obvious problems at the club and the number of players signed, he never really got going at all.

At Brighton, he was seen as one of the best coaches in the game and there was a real belief that he would go on to become one of the world’s best managers.

But should Tottenham go for him now, you’d have to say that Spurs fans would be underwhelmed.