Leeds would now jump at the chance to appoint ‘fantastic’ manager to replace Sam Allardyce











Leeds United would reportedly jump at the chance to hire Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

The Athletic report that the 50-year-old coach is one of the names being considered at Elland Road.

There are plenty of managers on the market right now looking to get back into the game.

The Premier League saw its biggest turnover of managers last season, leaving plenty of big names out of work.

One of those coaches was Brendan Rodgers who had a very tough season at Leicester City.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

A lack of investment saw the club slide down the table and Rodgers was sacked before the end of the season as they looked to remain in the Premier League.

Dean Smith couldn’t save The Foxes and they joined Leeds in the bottom three at the end of the season.

Leeds would now reportedly jump at the chance to appoint Rodgers as their next manager.

He’s managed in the second tier of English football before, but it might be difficult to convince him to drop down after so many years in the Premier League.

Leeds would jump at the chance to hire Rodgers as next manager

The Athletic suggest that, ‘Leeds would jump at someone like Brendan Rodgers if the Northern Irishman was willing to drop into the Championship, a league he was promoted from with Swansea City.’

The ‘fantastic’ coach has been urged to take the job at Elland Road this summer.

There are other jobs that could become available this summer that may be more tempting to Rodgers.

After Tottenham hired Ange Postecoglou, there’s now a vacant role at Celtic.

However, given how he left he may not be the most popular choice north of the border.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He’s also been suggested as a potential replacement for David Moyes at West Ham.

His future might be determined by whether they win the Europa Conference League Final tonight.

It’s no surprise that Leeds would jump at the chance to make Brendan Rodgers their new manager.

It would be a real statement of intent if they could convince him to spend a season in the Championship.

Show all