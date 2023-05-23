Report: 47-year-old manager could replace Sam Allardyce at Leeds, he's called Bielsa 'fantastic'











Leeds United face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Whites need not one, not two, but three results to go their way this weekend if they are to stay in this division, and, in all honesty, it’s not looking likely.

The Yorkshire club may well be playing Championship football next season, but if, somehow, they do stay in the Premier League, they will be going for a rather ambitious managerial appointment.

Yes, according to The Athletic, Leeds United would like Graham Potter to be their new manager if they are playing Premier League football next season.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Potter’s reputation has taken a massive hit in recent months after what can only be described as a dreadful spell at Chelsea, but we mustn’t forget what a talented manager Potter actually is.

He had his Brighton team playing some amazing stuff before leaving for Stamford Bridge, and he has the ability to bring the most exciting football we’ve seen at Elland Road since the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking of Bielsa, it’s no coincidence that Potter was a big fan of the Argentine during his time at Leeds too. He labelled the former Leeds boss as ‘fantastic’ during his time at Elland Road, so you can see that he values that entertaining, high-intensity style.

Of course, getting Potter to Leeds could be a struggle. The 47-year-old has just received the biggest payday of his career after being sacked by Chelsea, and it’s fair to say that he may not be in a rush to get back into management, especially at a club that needs so much work.

However, as his spell in Sweden showed, Potter has never been one to back down from a challenge, so perhaps Leeds could persuade him to get back into management this summer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

