‘We believe’: Technical Director explains why Stoke City have signed Sead Haksabanovic from Celtic

Celtic winger, Sead Haksabanovic has sealed a move from Celtic in a last-minute transfer deadline day move to Stoke City tonight.

The Montenegro international joins the English Championship side on loan as he looks to gain first-team football away from Glasgow.

The move caps off an incredible story of how Haksabanovic was at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Stoke and Greek club, PAOK. But now, the Hoops winger has settled for a loan move to Stoke.

And speaking about the signing, The Potters’ Technical Director, Ricky Martin, has revealed the reasons why Stoke decided to snap up Haksabanovic.

Martin said [Stoke FC], “Sead carries wide-ranging experiences from his time playing across Europe and adds a different dimension to our attacking options.

“We know that to be successful in the Championship, we need players capable of breaking down defences in a variety of different ways, as well as the depth of squad to see us through the season.

“We believe the attacking options we have been able to secure during this transfer window will help us in being an exciting side to watch, as well as helping us achieve our ambitions on the field.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

“Sead has a big part to play in that. We are thankful to Celtic for the opportunity to take him on loan and we wish him well for his time at the bet365 Stadium.”

Haksabanovic’s Celtic future was put in doubt after he decided to take to social media to vent his frustrations over his lack of first-team football after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

The 24-year-old was heavily criticised for his actions and from that day on it was just a matter of time until he was moved on by Brendan Rodgers.

Now that he has, Haksabanovic has a year to prove to Stoke that he has the ability to earn a permanent move to the Championship club as he helps them in their bid to return to the English Premier League.

