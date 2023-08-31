Karamoko Dembele now makes claim about Celtic straight after signing for Blackpool

Karamoko Dembele left Celtic last summer much to the disappointment of the Celtic fans.

The youngster was tipped to become one of the hottest properties to come out of the Celtic youth system in years, but for reasons only known to him and the club, it didn’t work out and he moved for free to French side, Brest.

However, he has not set the heather on fire at his new club and now he finds himself out on loan and has joined English side, Blackpool FC for a season.

Reacting to the move, Dembele was delighted to join the seaside club and said his time at Celtic will stand him in good stead to make an impact at his new club.

Dembele said [Blackpool FC], “I really enjoyed my time at Celtic. Playing in front of so many fans at such a young age was an incredible experience, and I think that has helped me going forward.

“Playing for a club of that size can only be a good thing, and you learn a lot about your own game and the pressure that comes with that.

“I then moved on to Brest and gained a lot from the year I’ve had there. Playing against some big clubs and stadiums was a great experience.

“I can take a lot of positives from my time there and hopefully that will help me with my game here at Blackpool.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Dembele clearly has talent. We did witness glimpses of it in his Celtic debut against Hearts three seasons ago.

Hopefully the young man can use the experience he has gained at the club and use it to kick on and realise his potential.

Because when Dembele is on the top of his game, he will give defenders nightmares with his trickery and ball control.

