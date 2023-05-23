Warren Barton says Newcastle should consider £130m superstar after securing CL football











Warren Barton has suggested that Newcastle United should consider a move for Jude Bellingham this summer.

Barton was speaking on TalkSPORT (23/5 6:42am) after Newcastle confirmed qualification for the Champions League.

It’s a huge achievement considering where they sat in the table when Eddie Howe took over last season.

He’s galvanised not just the squad but the entire football club in 18 months.

St. James’ Park can now look forward to welcoming some of Europe’s biggest clubs next season.

Howe will know that his squad needs to improve before next season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

He’s managed to get the very best out of his current players, but that might not be enough in the Champions League.

Warren Barton has suggested that Newcastle make a move for Jude Bellingham before the start of next season.

He was a long-term target for Liverpool, but Real Madrid now looks like his most likely destination.

Barton suggests Bellingham for Newcastle

Speaking about the club’s potential summer transfer policy, Barton said: “I think being in the Champions League, they would have had certain players that they would have identified, like A, B and C.

“Maybe the A ones may not have been in there if you end up in the Europa [League], but now a wider range has come along.

“There’ll be a philosophy, they’re not just going to out and spend money aimlessly, but they get the right players.

“You look at Eddie’s [Howe] profile that he wants, he wants big, strong, athletic, powerful players.

“Someone like Jude Bellingham comes into that now they’re in the Champions League.

“Everybody says he’s going to Real Madrid, and he probably would do, but that’s how the ownership could be looking to do that.

“They need depth and they need a few x-factors. There’s no doubt when they played Arsenal, they came a little bit short.”

Photo by Edith Geuppert – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The 19-year-old ‘superstar’ is one of the most highly-rated players in world football right now.

Valued at £130m, Newcastle have the funds to sign him, although that wouldn’t reflect the sustainable business they’d like to do.

He would be the marquee signing that Magpies fans potentially desire as they return to European football.

Even with Champions League football, Newcastle may struggle to convince Barton to join them this summer ahead of the likes of Real Madrid as Barton desires.

Show all