Ally McCoist is glad £130m player hasn't joined Arsenal or Manchester City











Ally McCoist has admitted that he’s glad Jude Bellingham is edging towards a move to Real Madrid, instead of joining Manchester City or Arsenal.

Arsenal haven’t exactly been heavily linked with a move for Bellingham over the past few months, but Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements over the summer.

The 19-year-old has received interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, but he looks set to secure a move to the Bernabeu.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that Bellingham is close to completing a switch to Madrid ahead of the summer.

Many were hoping to see the exiting England star in the Premier League next season, but Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT that he’s glad Bellingham is closing in on joining the La Liga giants.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

McCoist labels Bellingham to Madrid move ‘brilliant’

McCoist claimed that ‘everyone’ expected Bellingham to join the likes of City or Arsenal.

But the Scottish football legend feels a move to Madrid will be brilliant for his career.

“I agree with Benty [Darren Bent],” McCoist said. “Everyone automatically thought he’d go to a Man City or maybe Arsenal, whoever it may be. Splash the cash on him.

“But why not? He could do it the other way. He could go to Real Madrid, have a wonderful few years there and perhaps before the end of his career come back to England.

“The guy is 19, I can’t remember a young, British footballer having the world at his feet. Effectively, that’s what he’s got.

“I think the whole thing is being run perfectly. His family are involved in the situation, his mum and dad, particularly his dad. He’s been away meeting Madrid officials.

“I think it’s brilliant, I really do. I’m actually delighted that he’s broadening his horizons in another country.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bellingham is widely viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now.

Unsurprisingly, he’s closing in on a massive move after his form for Borussia Dortmund over the past couple of seasons.

With that being said, Arsenal never seemed to be in the running for his signature and instead seem to be focusing on his England teammate Declan Rice.

It remains to be seen how much it will cost Madrid to sign Bellingham, but the player has previously been valued around the £130 million mark.

Show all