Vitor Roque snubs chance to join Arsenal, he wants Barcelona move











Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has snubbed the chance to join Arsenal, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming that he’s set on a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal have strengthened Mikel Arteta’s attacking options by bringing in Leandro Trossard in January.

The former Brighton star is really beginning to excel at Arsenal but it seems that they have one eye on their summer business.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reported last month that the Gunners had been scouting Athletico Paranaense’s Vitor Roque.

Goal also claimed that Edu Gaspar had even spoken to the 18-year-old’s representatives just a few weeks ago.

But it seems that the Brazilian forward prefers a switch to the Camp Nou, despite strong interest from Arsenal.

Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Roque snubs Arsenal

Sport reports that Roque’s proposed move to Barcelona ‘looks good’ ahead of the summer.

The outlet notes that the youngster is determined to join Xavi’s side and has already ‘ruled out the option’ of joining Arsenal.

The same outlet reported just last week that Barca are struggling to afford Roque, with the Spanish giants grappling with Financial Fair Play.

It remains to be seen whether Barca will be able to match Athletico’s demands, but it’s clear that the youngster favours a move to Spain.

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

He even admitted just last week that it would be a ‘dream’ to play for Barcelona in the future.

Roque has been described as an ‘extraordinary’ talent and he’s certainly one of the brightest youngsters in Brazil right now.

Arsenal have done some brilliant work in the transfer market over the past few years, with Edu showing he has a keen eye for up and coming stars.

The Gunners will be fully aware that Roque prefers a move to Barcelona, but in the event that Xavi’s side cannot get a deal over the line, they will be hoping that he follows a similar path to that of Gabriel Martinelli.

Show all