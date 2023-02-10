Report: Arsenal make approach for Athletico-PR's Vitor Roque











Arsenal have joined the likes of Barcelona in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, according to Goal.com.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to snap up the Athletico-PR forward, but plenty of clubs are in the running.

As well as Arsenal and Barca, the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are apparently in pursuit.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Goal.com – via Sport Witness – claim that the Blaugrana are currently leading the race for Roque.

However, Arsenal appear to have also got the ball rolling to sign the 17-year-old forward.

As Roque turns 18 this month, he’ll be able to move to Europe this summer.

Edu Gaspar has reportedly made contact with the player’s entourage to learn more about his current situation.

Roque has a €60m release clause, but according to the report, Athletico are willing to negotiate those numbers.

Apparently, all of his suitors are keen on making a bid for him.

Barca are reportedly looking to strike a deal before the transfer window opens.

With that in mind, the likes of Arsenal could take that as a sign to make concrete steps towards signing Roque.

‘Brilliant awareness’

Arsenal’s Brazilian links mean the Gunners will surely fancy their chances of signing Roque.

However, competition for the player is strong, with other elite players also in the race.

If Arsenal manage to sign Roque, they’d be getting themselves an outstanding talent.

He has already made more than 50 competitive senior appearances for Athletico and former club Cruzeiro.

Meanwhile, his tally with Brazil’s Under-20s reads nine games, six goals.

Foot The Ball recently wrote an in-depth analysis piece about Roque.

‘Vitor Roque’s success at the highest level at such a young age is not only due to his talent but also his brilliant awareness,’ they wrote.

‘And a great example of it is his off-the-ball movement, especially in the attacking third.

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

‘His movement is based on finding space, similar to Thomas Muller’s Raumdeuter role.

‘However, finding space is one thing and exploiting it for good use is quite another.

‘Vitor Roque is also brilliant at holding up play, a usual trait in modern-day centre-backs.

‘So he can score, assist, and always finds gaps in the space at 17.

‘This makes him an extraordinary forward, but he also has other arrows in his quiver.

‘Apart from all the aforementioned skills, Roque is also very fast and, at the same time, has immense physical strength.

‘His pace and physicality are why he won four penalties for his team and why more often than not, fouling him was the only way to stop him.’