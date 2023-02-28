Arsenal target Vitor Roque says he dreams of playing for Barcelona











Arsenal target Vitor Roque has admitted to Sport that it would be a dream to play for Barcelona – in comments which perhaps come as a blow to the Gunners.

The 18-year-old appears to be the latest hugely exciting Brazilian talent to keep an eye on in the years to come. Certainly, there is interest from the Premier League.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Recent reports from Goal have actually claimed that Arsenal have already made an approach for Vitor Roque. But there is also admiration from Barcelona. And it is the Catalan giants who lead the charge to secure the teenager’s signature.

Arsenal target Vitor Roque dreams of Barcelona move

Vitor Roque reportedly has a £52.5 million release clause. But those previous reports suggested that Athletico Paranaense are open to negotiating a price for the forward. Barcelona have apparently bid £22 million (Goal).

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

It remains to be seen where he may end up. But Sport have done an interview with Vitor Roque today. And in the piece, it was put to the youngster that a move to Camp Nou would be perfect for him.

“Yes, it is a dream not only of mine but also of any player who is appearing. If it becomes concrete to end up going to Barça, it will be a great joy for my family and for me… that’s why I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition with the tempo,” he told Sport.

Obviously, Arsenal will have been aware that they were going to face a battle to sign Vitor Roque anyway. And there are some incredibly appealing options seemingly on the table.

The Gunners have done some outstanding work in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to signing younger players.

They will hope that following in the footsteps of Gabriel Martinelli will appeal to the Brazil under-20 international.

But clearly, a move to Barcelona will be difficult to turn down. As the interview noted, there is a strong link between the Catalan club and Brazilian players.

And both clubs are improving. Barca have commanding lead at the top of La Liga. And obviously, Arsenal are top of the pile in the Premier League.