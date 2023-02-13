Arsenal Transfer News: Edu to go all out to land £53m Vitor Roque ahead of Barcelona











Arsenal are willing to do whatever it takes to sign Brazilian hotshot Vitor Roque this summer, with Barcelona also in the mix.

Teenage forward Roque is one of the most in-demand players in South America right now. He is believed to have a release clause of around £53m in his Flamengo contract and Europe’s top clubs are keeping a close eye.

And according to a report from AS today, Arsenal are willing to go above and beyond to make sure they sign the young striker.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Roque has already drawn comparisons to Ronaldo in his homeland. He’s also been praised by the Brazilian legend himself, and Flamengo know they face a tough ask in keeping him around much longer.

AS claims Flamengo could be willing to come down from that £53m mark in negotiations. That could encourage Arsenal, who are believed to have already made contact with Roque’s reps via Edu.

Dubbed an ‘extraordinary‘ forward for his age, Roque would follow a number of Brazilians through the door at Arsenal.

The likes of Martinelli, Jesus and Gabriel are established first-team players, while in the summer, young winger Marquinhos was added as well.

TBR’s View: Roque the next big talent for Arsenal to get

Vitor Roque certainly looks like a talent. South America has produce some big players over the years and the conveyor belt never seems like slowing down.

Arsenal are well positioned to do these sorts of deal. The club has a good history of signing younger players and with Edu’s links to his homeland, Arsenal can be confident of landing Roque here.

Of course, Barcelona are there again. But they seem to be there whenever any player is on the move, so that shouldn’t worry the Gunners too much. If Arsenal can win the league as well, then Roque might find it a move too hard to turn down.