Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has named Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero as the toughest player he has ever come up against.

The Nigerian is one of the best strikers in the world right now. He is an unbelievable player, and a number of clubs in England, including Tottenham, have been linked with a move to sign him. If he does move to Spurs one day, he’ll be able to avoid playing against Romero.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen has been an unbelievable striker for a few years now.

The Nigerian is arguably the biggest reason why Napoli won the Serie A title last season – their first in over 30 years. He is the best striker in Italy right now, and there aren’t many defenders who can deal with him without too much trouble.

Tottenham star Cristian Romero, however, is not like every other defender, and when he’s in form, there are very few forwards who can get the better of him.

The 25-year-old Argentine spent a few years in Italy before moving to North London, and he came up against Osimhen on three occasions. The Nigerian only managed to score in one of those games.

Now, speaking on tvplay_it’s Twitch channel, Osimhen has shown Romero the respect he deserves.

The Napoli striker said, as translated by Pazzi Di Fanta: “(Cristian) Romero is the toughest I’ve faced. The first time I played against him, I got the ball deep several times and he was always behind me.”

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs should try to sign Osimhen

Victor Osimhen to Tottenham Hotspur seemed like a ridiculous suggestion a few months ago, but there is no reason why this can’t happen next year.

The Nigerian is likely to leave Napoli in one of the next two transfer windows. It is clear that Tottenham like Osimhen, having been linked with a move to sign him on numerous occasions in the past.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side are yet to replace Harry Kane, and if they get back into the Champions League next season, they will need to bring in a top-quality number nine.

There aren’t many strikers in the world better than Osimhen, and even though Tottenham will face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature, they are better placed now than ever before to land him.