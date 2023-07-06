‘Phenomenal’ striker becomes Daniel Levy’s top choice to replace Harry Kane

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly Daniel Levy’s top choice to replace Harry Kane should he decide to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to Sport Bild, but the outlet claims that Osimhen isn’t interested in a switch to Tottenham.

Kane’s future looks uncertain as the striker is attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and The Guardian reports that Spurs have just offered him a massive new contract.

But it’s noted that Kane has no intention to sign it as things stand, especially while the transfer market remains open.

And it seems that Tottenham are making plans for a future without Kane, with Daniel Levy keen on snapping up Victor Osimhen to replace him.

Levy wants Osimhen to replace Kane

Sport Bild reports that Levy is in ‘danger’ of missing out on his favourite replacement for Kane.

The German outlet claims Osimhen has allegedly stated he’s not interested in a move to Spurs because he does not see North London as a place where he can win titles.

Osimhen has enjoyed a ‘phenomenal’ spell at Napoli after helping them capture the Serie A title last season.

The Nigerian forward netted a total of 31 goals in all competitions throughout the last campaign, in just 39 appearances.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Tottenham were keeping an eye on Osimhen’s situation just in case Kane does end up leaving this summer.

Spurs will be desperate to gain some kind of clarity over Kane’s future as soon as possible.

The last thing Ange Postecoglou needs is a Kane transfer saga hanging over his head during his first pre-season at the club. If the Englishman does indeed want to join Bayern and the Bundesliga champions are willing to match Tottenham’s demands, it may be for the best if Spurs allow their talisman to move on this summer.