‘£100m+’: Journalist suggests ‘phenomenal’ striker is now more likely to join Chelsea than Arsenal in January

Arsenal and Chelsea both appear to be in the market for a new striker in January.

Both London clubs have been strongly linked with a move for Ivan Toney, but there is another striker that both clubs are seemingly keen on.

Indeed, Victor Osimhen has been linked to both clubs, and, by the sounds of it, Chelsea may be leading this race at the moment.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Osimhen’s future, and he says that Chelsea are probably more likely than Arsenal to make a big-money bid for the Nigerian forward.

Chelsea leading Osimhen race for January

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ striker.

“There are suitors out there, we know Chelsea have liked him for a long time. They are sitting and watching this contract situation. He will be a lot of money, over €100m, we know that, it’s a fascinating one Osimhen, only he knows if he wants to sign a new deal. We can’t rule anything out with Chelsea, will they bid big in January? Quite possibly. I don’t think anyone else will be willing to make that big bid in January. Arsenal have looked at him in the past and they do like him, but is that too much for Arsenal to do in January? I think it probably would be if we’re talking £100m+ in January,” Bailey said.

Very Chelsea

It has to be said that this would be a typical Chelsea move.

Todd Boehly’s Blues don’t mess about when it comes to getting their targets, and if they have to spend over £100m to get their man in January, they will do it.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are a bit more careful in terms of their spending. They avoided spending big on Declan Rice last January, opting to wait for the summer, and we can imagine they may take a similar stance on Osimhen too.

Make no mistake about it, signing Osimhen in January won’t be cheap, but if there’s any club that will splurge in that way, it’s Chelsea.