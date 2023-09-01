‘Unstoppable’ international player now in Nottingham ahead of Forest transfer – Romano

Nottingham Forest have had a busy old finish to the window and it seems they’re taking things right to the end of it as well.

The Reds have landed a host of players and in the last few hours announced the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, Hudson-Odoi’s arrival won’t be the last of it, with Ibrahim Sangare now apparently ready to sign as well.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest to sign Ibrahim Sangare before deadline

Taking to his social media account on X just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sangare has now touched down in Nottingham and is expected to complete his move tonight.

The midfielder will be a signing of more than £30m for Forest, who are moving quickly to spend the money they’re raising by selling Brennan Johnson.

Sangare will be a huge signing for Forest, who have spent the window looking for the ideal midfielder.

The now soon to be former PSV man is turning his back on Champions League football to sign for Forest in what is a huge statement of intent from the club.

However, it doesn’t look like things will be stopping there either.

Forest are also in talks to sign Divock Origi and the former Liverpool man is expected to sign before the deadline as well.

Once again, the Forest owners have backed Steve Cooper, who is now tasked with integrating a host of new players once more.