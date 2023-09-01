Tottenham actually offered to trade their £4m player in swap deal for Brennan Johnson

Tottenham appear to have gotten their man.

Indeed, it has been reported that Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £47.5m.

This is a transfer saga that rumbled on over the past week, and there were a few different hurdles to clear in negotiations.

Both Forest and Spurs were seemingly being stubborn in their stances on Johnson’s valuation, and in order to get around this situation, Spurs came up with a bright idea.

Indeed, according to Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham had actually offered a swap deal for Johnson that would’ve seen Eric Dier head to the City Ground.

Evidently, Forest didn’t go for this deal, but we can’t help but feel that this could’ve been a decent option for the Reds.

Say what you will about Dier’s ability, but he is a leader, and Forest need a player like that in the heart of their defence.

For all of Forest’s attacking talent, they don’t have the best defence in the world, and a no-nonsense centre-half like Dier wouldn’t be a bad option at all.

Forest have instead negotiated a cash-only deal, and whether or not the re-invest any of that cash in defensive reinforcements remains to be seen.

As for Dier, it remains to be seen what will happen with the £4m defender before the deadline.