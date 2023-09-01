Sky Sports has shared some ‘breaking news’ involving Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Journalists Olivia Buzaglo and Matt Floyd kicked off today’s deadline day coverage on Sky Sports by revealing Hudson-Odoi is travelling to Forest for his medical.

Forest have been heavily linked with a move for the Chelsea star as they bid to bolster Steve Cooper’s attacking options before tonight’s deadline.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after falling out of favour under former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The 22-year-old looked set to become a future star after breaking into the first-team under Frank Lampard.

But he will be hoping to kickstart his career in the Midlands and it seems a move to the City Ground is imminent.

Hudson-Odoi travelling for Forest medical

Speaking on Sky Sports news this morning [01/09 07:03], Olivia Buzaglo revealed some breaking news about the winger.

“No better way to start deadline day than with some breaking news,” she said.

Matt Floyd added: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is travelling to Nottingham to finalise a permanent deal from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest.

“Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, the forward is expected to have a medical today before signing. Long-term contract.”

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to revive his career under Cooper after a disappointing spell in Germany with Leverkusen.

The winger is clearly a talented player and a move to Forest could be the perfect solution for him at this stage.

Of course, Forest are also facing the possibility of losing Brennan Johnson to Tottenham before today’s deadline.

But by bringing in Hudson-Odoi, that should help to fill the void left by the Welshman should he complete a switch to North London.