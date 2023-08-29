Liverpool have seen some incredible performances off the bench over the years, but Darwin Nunez’s showing against Newcastle at the weekend may be up there with the very best of them.

For so many years, Liverpool’s super-sub was Divock Origi, but now, it looks as though Nunez may have taken up the mantle as the Reds’ impact player.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has been discussing Nunez’s impact off the bench against Newcastle at the weekend, and he says that the Uruguayan is actually a better option off the bench than Origi ever was, claiming that the 24-year-old has bags of potential and is an unbelievable player.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Better than Origi

Rosenior gave his verdict on Nunez.

“He’s better than Divock Origi, let’s be clear, that’s no disrespect to Origi, but this guy has so much potential. I felt for him last year because he was compared to Erling Haaland, but he has pace, he has power, he’s unbelievable. This guy has so much potential,” Rosenior said.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On his way

To say that Nunez is better than Origi is a bit statement. After all, Origi always turned up in the big moments for Liverpool and is a genuine legend for the Reds, but in terms of raw attributes, Nunez is miles ahead.

Nunez has some genuinely world-class attributes and he could be a superstar if he can find a bit of consistency, and while it’s impossible not to love Origi, it has to be said that he never showed the level of promise that Nunez is showing.

Fingers crossed Nunez can become more than just a bench player for Liverpool and eventually earn himself a place in the starting XI.