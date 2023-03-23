‘Unplayable’ Arsenal youngster now scores first-half brace for England on international duty











Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri once again showed his quality last night, this time on the international stage with England.

The 16-year-old was playing an age group above himself yesterday as England under-17s played Denmark.

The Young Lions came away with a 3-1 win and Nwaneri was key to that result.

Nwaneri scored England’s first two goals to give them a comfortable lead within the first 30 minutes.

Manchester City’s Justin Oboavwoduo scored the third goal just after the break, although Denmark scored a late consolation goal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was England under-17s first game in the final phase of qualifying for the European Championships.

They face the Netherlands and Northern Ireland this week, needing to win their group to qualify for this summer’s final tournament.

Nwaneri has had an exceptional season for Arsenal, and adding international success with England would be the icing on the cake.

After becoming the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League, he’s become a regular at under-21 level.

He could have also played a very small part in Arsenal becoming league champions this season.

Arsenal wonderkid Nwaneri scores England brace

The ‘unplayable’ youngster has a huge future ahead of him.

There will be a worry at Arsenal that his future may not be at The Emirates, with other clubs circling.

Manchester United are reportedly tracking him, while Borussia Dortmund are also keen.

The German club have a recent history of developing young England talent, with Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens now both thriving.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nwaneri was recently named as one of the 50 most exciting young footballers in the world.

It’s high praise indeed for someone who has already achieved so much at such a young age.

England’s under-17’s have recently won a World Cup where Bellingham and Phil Foden were in the squad.

If Nwaneri can help England achieve something similar this summer, the hype around the Arsenal youngster will only grow.

