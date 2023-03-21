Two Arsenal youngsters ranked amongst the best wonderkids in world football











Arsenal youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Brooke Norton-Cuffy have been named amongst the best wonderkids in world football.

The Hale End academy has become renowned for producing brilliant youngsters in recent years, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe the latest stars to establish themselves in Arsenal’s side.

Mikel Arteta has built an exciting side in north London and has shown he’s not afraid to put his faith in youngsters.

And it seems that the Spaniard could have two more exciting prospects coming through the ranks at London Colney.

As part of the NXGN Awards, Goal has named both Nwaneri and Norton-Cuffy among the best 50 wonderkids in world football right now.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

The list features some top talents from across Europe, with the likes of Barcelona starlet Gavi and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho featuring.

Both Nwaneri and Norton-Cuffy were named among the 50 finalists, but neither made the cut for the top nine wonderkids in the world.

Norton-Cuffy is currently enjoying a loan spell at Coventry City after joining the Championship outfit in January.

The 19-year-old spent the first-half of the campaign in the same league with Rotherham and has racked up a total of 34 appearances for both clubs, providing two assists along the way.

Of course, Nwaneri made history earlier in the season as he became the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 16-year-old hasn’t featured since coming on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Brentford, but he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Nwaneri has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, but Arsenal will be hoping to keep hold of the midfield talent.

Arsenal seems like the perfect place for youngsters to learn their trade at the moment, with Arteta offering a clear path into the first-team.

