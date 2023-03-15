Report: Manchester United are tracking 'unplayable' Arsenal youngster











Manchester United are among a number of clubs tracking Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri ahead of a potential move this summer.

The 15-year-old became the youngest player in history to make an appearance in the Premier League earlier this season. Mikel Arteta brought him on as a substitute against Brentford in a game that Arsenal won 3-0.

Nwaneri has now become a wanted man, and his contract situation in North London has alerted multiple top clubs in England and abroad.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

90min describe Nwaneri as ‘one of English football’s brightest prospects’, and they aren’t wrong.

It’s almost unheard of for a 15-year-old to make their league debut, especially for a club as big as Arsenal. That made almost everyone stand up and take notice.

Nwaneri’s contract situation means he can join any club in the summer for free. Arsenal have been trying to tie him down to a new deal, but the report claims that talks have ‘made very little progress’ over the last few months.

That has resulted in interest from numerous other clubs in the country and abroad. We’ve already told you about interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Now, it has been claimed that Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are also tracking the Arsenal youngster, who has been described as ‘unplayable‘ by Jack Wilshere.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal fans would absolutely hate it if Manchester United lured Nwaneri away from the Emirates.

The 15-year-old is immensely talented. He has the potential to become an absolute star in the coming years, and Arsenal may end up regretting it if they let him go.

However, if there’s one thing Mikel Arteta and Edu have shown over the last three years, it’s that they won’t go above and beyond to convince a player to be a Gunner.

So, the ball is in Nwaneri’s court. If he does not extend his contract despite Arsenal’s attempts over the last few months, they will likely wish him well and send him on his way.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

