Borussia Dortmund and Ajax eyeing Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri











Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are both interested in signing Ethan Nwaneri, with 90min reporting that Arsenal are making very little progress in their pursuit to agree a professional contract with the 15-year-old.

A lot has been said about Nwaneri considering that he has, so far, only made one appearance for the Gunners’ first-team. He, of course, became the youngest ever Premier League player when he made his debut at Brentford earlier this season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

From the outside, it appears that Mikel Arteta handed him a chance to show Nwaneri that a pathway to the first-team is there for him at the Emirates. But it seems that Arsenal are not having an easy time behind the scenes.

Borussia Dortmund eyeing Ethan Nwaneri

According to a report from 90min, the Gunners want to agree a professional contract with the attacking midfielder. However, very little progress has been made in those talks. And with that, there is speculation over his future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reports from The Telegraph this week claimed that Manchester City and Chelsea want Nwaneri. Meanwhile, 90min reports that there is also interest from Dortmund and Ajax.

Arsenal fans would like to think that Nwaneri will see that he is in the best place possible for him. But clearly, there are some attractive opportunities on the table.

Ajax’s academy has an incredible reputation. And Dortmund have helped launch the careers of a number of outstanding players in recent years, including Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

If Nwaneri decides to leave Arsenal, you could arguably see him opting for any of the previously-mentioned options on the table.

It would be a shame for Arsenal to lose the ‘unplayable‘ talent. But clearly, it is going to be difficult to convince him to stay with plenty of clubs waiting in the wings.