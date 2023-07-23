29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has a long-term contract offer from German side Bayern Munich.

That’s according to journalist Christian Falk who said the contract is for at least four years and possibly even five.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Falk said: “Our story: Bayern offer Harry Kane a long term contract.

“He should sign it for at least four years, possibly even five years.”

Harry Kane’s future is the story that will dominate the summer and despite this latest update we’re no closer to knowing the outcome.

It’s interesting to see such a contract length confirmed as Bayern make their desire to sign Kane clear once again.

The 29-year-old has often spoken about his desire to break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Kane currently sits at 213 goals, probably a few seasons behind Alan Shearer’s 260 goals.

It would be surprising to see Kane commit all of his coming years to the Bundesliga given that desire to set the new record.

Nonetheless, with Kane keen to join the German champions, that must be at the back of his mind.

It’s public knowledge that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign the Spurs player, and there’s now a contract offer on the table.

With just one year left on Harry Kane’s contract, this summer will be decisive for the Spurs legend.

Levy’s is adamant that he does not want to sell the Tottenham star this summer but reports do suggest he will sanction the move if Kane doesn’t accept their contract offer.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, that sale will not be to a Premier League rival.

And with nothing decided yet, Kane has continued as normal in pre-season thus far.

The England captain was set to start in today’s friendly against Leicester City that was canceled due to rainfall.

Spurs fans will obviously not want to see their star man leave, but they probably do want some clarity on the situation.

If Kane does leave the club then there’s no doubt that a swift departure would be best.

Postecoglou and Spurs will need time to plan and execute their contingency plan if the worst does happen.