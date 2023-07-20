How much Tottenham would sell Harry Kane for after finding out he won’t sign a new contract

The latest reports suggest that Harry Kane will not be signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur and the club have now placed a price tag on him.

According to The Times, Kane will not sign a new contract at Tottenham.

His current contract expires next summer so if Spurs don’t sell him this summer it now looks likely that he could leave for free.

Apparently he would be keen to move to Bayern Munich if a deal can be agreed.

The England captain is one of Bayern’s top targets and apparently the German club have had a second offer rejected, it was worth around £68.5 million plus add-ons.

Now, the report shares that Tottenham would want about £100 million, ideally in one up-front payment, to consider selling Kane.

They had hoped that they could persuade him to sign a new deal but have now placed this price tag.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham now place price tag on Kane

It is no doubt huge news that the striker is apparently not willing to sign a new contract at this current time. He is the record goalscoring in their history and is no doubt a club legend.

The 29 year-old has yet to win a trophy in his career and the fact that Spurs finished eighth, combined with the interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern, has clearly seen him question his future.

Without his 30 Premier League goals last season, Spurs, who conceded the sixth-most goals in the division, would no doubt have finished a lot lower.

It is a crucial summer as Spurs will be desperate to keep him but they can also not afford to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Photo by Ettore Ferrari – Pool/Getty Images

It is definitely an exciting time at the club. Spurs now have a new progressive manager in Ange Postecoglou and they have made exciting signings like James Maddison.

Despite this, the future of Kane is a huge worry and looms over any joy and hope the club have around the new season.