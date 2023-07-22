Fabrizio Romano says CL manager is ‘pushing a lot’ to sign Tottenham player

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Thomas Tuchel is personally pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and he has reportedly decided he will not sign a new Tottenham deal during the course of this window (Football London).

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Tuchel’s Bayern, and Romano has now shared the latest on The Daily Briefing.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Tuchel is ‘pushing a lot’ to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and Tottenham are lucky to have him.

The Englishman owes a lot to Spurs too for giving him an opportunity, but what he has done for the club over the years is simply extraordinary.

Tottenham have not qualified for any European competition next season. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be in the Champions League and are among the favourites to win it.

That must be tempting for Kane, and Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel is desperate to sign him too.

The German apparently ‘loves’ Kane. Behind the scenes at Bayern, he is said to be pushing for the England captain’s signature, and there is a chance this could go through in the coming weeks.

Romano wrote: “I’m not aware of any official communication from Harry Kane to Daniel Levy yet at this point.

“Chelsea are not actively working on Kane deal, Bayern are on it and they will push again in the next days with new bid expected soon. Thomas Tuchel loves Kane and he’s pushing a lot behind the scenes.”

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

We’re not surprised Tuchel loves Kane, which manager doesn’t?

The Englishman scored over 30 goals for a terrible Tottenham side last season – just imagine what he’ll do in the Bundesliga with superior players around him.

Tuchel is a world-class manager too, and he’ll surely take Kane’s game to another level if the two join forces. Daniel Levy, however, will do everything he possibly can to prevent this from happening.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out if Bayern come back in with a huge third offer.