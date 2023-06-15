Arsenal target Declan Rice is now ready to undergo a medical next week ahead of a proposed move to The Emirates.

A report from The Sun has shared the latest update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the England international.

The first transfer saga of the summer for Arsenal appears to be slowly progressing in the background.

One report has suggested that Arsenal are prepared to pay more than £100m if necessary to sign Declan Rice.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Rice, but haven’t submitted a bid due to Arsenal’s interest.

Rice is now on standby to have a medical ahead of a move to Arsenal.

Everything else will need to be sorted quickly in order to make that happen, which would likely suit all parties.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted if Arsenal can get a move done weeks before pre-season starts.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He’ll also be hoping he comes through England’s next two fixtures unscathed so that no issues crop up ahead of a transfer.

Rice on standby to have Arsenal medical next week

The report from The Sun suggests that despite being on England duty, Rice is ready to confirm personal terms in the coming days.

A medical will also follow meaning Rice could become the club’s first signing of the summer.

One player who will be hoping Arsenal hurry up and sign the ‘unbelievable’ Rice is Granit Xhaka.

He’s keen to return to Germany after his best season at The Emirates.

However, it’s unlikely Mikel Arteta will sanction a move until his replacement is through the door.

Bringing in Declan Rice would be a sign of Arsenal’s ambitions to improve on their second-place finish last season.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has built an exciting young team that plays some of the best football in the Premier League.

It’s easy to see why that would appeal to Declan Rice and if a medical does take place next week then he’ll surely be an Arsenal player soon.

Gunners fans will hope he can carry on his trophy-winning form from last season if he arrives at The Emirates.