Arsenal have continued negotiations with West Ham United as their pursuit of Declan Rice continues.

A report from 90min has shared more details on what’s proving to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Declan Rice is on a high right now after lifting West Ham’s first piece of European silverware since 1965.

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last week thanks to a late Jarrod Bowen goal.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Rice has now joined up with the England squad ahead of their European Championship qualifiers.

The midfielder will finally be allowed a well-earned rest after playing North Macedonia next week.

Arsenal will hope they’ve concluded negotiations with West Ham over Rice by that point.

David Moyes knows they’re in a position of power when it comes to selling the 24-year-old.

The Gunners aren’t the only team interested in Rice and that means they’ll have to work hard to sign their top target.

What Arsenal have told West Ham in Rice negotiations

The report from 90min suggests that Arsenal have ‘pushed ahead’ in their pursuit of Declan Rice.

They believe Arsenal have now told West Ham they’re willing to pay more than £100m to sign Rice this summer.

A report from The Guardian last night suggested Arsenal were close to a £100m deal to sign West Ham’s captain.

However, 90min go to on say that an official offer has yet to be submitted.

Arsenal will be in a rush to complete a deal given the competition for his signature.

With Granit Xhaka expected to leave imminently, Rice has been identified as the perfect replacement.

The 24-year-old is comfortable as a box-to-box midfielder or playing in a deeper role.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

His age means he fits a similar profile to many of Arsenal’s stars and should be able to grow alongside the squad.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also recently committed their futures to the club.

That should give West Ham captain Rice confidence that the best players at Arsenal see a long-term project at the club.

Saka might be doing his best to convince his England teammate to make the move sooner rather than later while on international duty.