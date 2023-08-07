Tyler Adams sends message to Archie Gray after Leeds United game yesterday

Tyler Adams has sent a message to Leeds United youngster Archie Gray after he made his competitive debut yesterday.

The American international took to Instagram to congratulate the teenager.

It was a frustrating start to their Championship campaign for Leeds yesterday, but ultimately they’ll be pleased they managed to avoid defeat.

Cardiff City – who narrowly avoided relegated last season – took a two-goal lead at Elland Road.

Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo both scored before half-time which would have left many Leeds fans worried about the upcoming campaign.

However, Daniel Farke’s side looked like the better team for much of the game and got their rewards in the second half.

Liam Cooper found the back of the net but was substituted shortly afterwards having been injured in the process.

Crysencio Summerville took advantage of the change in additional time rules this season, scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute.

One player who caught the eye for Leeds yesterday was Archie Gray, who stepped into midfield in Tyler Adams’s absence.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 17-year-old is incredibly highly rated and looks ready to be a regular first-team player this season.

There’s been talk earlier in the summer that clubs have already taken an interest in Gray.

Right now, playing regular Championship football at Leeds looks like the best thing for the England youth international.

Adams impressed with Leeds youngster Gray

Posting on Instagram after the match, Adams sent Gray a message and said: “Star in the making, congrats little bro.”

Gray didn’t look out of place at all yesterday, partnering with new signing Ethan Ampadu well.

Despite being just 17, physically he was capable of battling with Cardiff’s players in midfield.

He faced the very difficult task of coming up against Aaron Ramsey on his return to his boyhood club Cardiff yesterday.

The task didn’t appear to faze him at all and he’ll be hoping Farke continues to have faith in him going forward.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

There are still three weeks left until the transfer window closes and there could be more incomings and outgoings at Elland Road.

The prospect of Adams and Gray lining up together for Leeds in midfield will be very exciting.

However, that does rely on the club repelling interest in the American international from Premier League sides.