Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, football agent Hayden Evans has been discussing Archie Gray and his future at Leeds United.

The teenager has been making waves at Elland Road over the past 12 months being tipped for huge things by his coaches and a number of pundits.

Interestingly, Evans says that there has been massive interest in the ‘intelligent‘ midfielder from much bigger clubs, but the player himself wants to stay at Leeds for now.

Gray was wanted

The agent shared what he knows about Gray.

“He’s committed his future to Leeds, and there was a lot of genuine interest from much bigger clubs frankly and clubs on the continent, but Leeds is where he wants to be, it’s a simple as that,” Evans said.

He’ll want to stay

Archie Gray looks to be a phenomenal talent and if he fulfils his potential he’ll be playing for one of Europe’s elite clubs very soon.

However, he does realise that he has a destiny to fulfil at Leeds.

Indeed, Gray isn’t just any youth player, his last name is Gray. His family is chalked full of Leeds United legends and he’ll want to make his own impact in that famous white shirt before eventually moving on.

While many youth players would’ve jumped at the chance to move to a bigger club, Gray knows what Leeds United means to his family and that should keep him at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.

If he’s as good as many say he is, he will move on eventually, but, for now, he’s going to stick it out at Leeds.

