Leeds United youngster Archie Gray could be ready to play first team football for the club next season.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who was speaking to The Square Ball Podcast about the exciting teenager.

New manager Daniel Farke has plenty of tough decisions to make regarding his squad this summer.

Already, six players who started their game against Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season have left.

Max Wober is about to depart as well increasing that number to seven.

It means Farke has to bring in plenty of players to being their push to return immediately to the top flight.

Ethan Ampadu is the only incoming so far but Farke could look to the club’s brilliant academy for solutions.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Archie Gray played alongside Ampadu for Leeds against Monaco at the weekend and could be ready for first team action.

He’s highly regarded by both the club and its fans and could play a part in Leeds’s upcoming campaign.

Gray could be ready for Leeds first team

Speaking about the 17-year-old, Hay said: “Well he [Ethan Ampadu] looks like he’s going to be a midfielder, doesn’t he?

“We spoke to him afterwards, and he said, ‘I can play defensively quite happily if I need to but obviously playing a more defensive midfield role as well’ which is where he was on Saturday against Monaco as well.

“He was paired up with Archie Gray, who looks like he’s developing at a really quick rate and there’s a temptation now with Gray to start wondering whether he could have quite a big impact this season.

“It might be sort of a breakthrough moment for him. Physically, technically he looks fairly close to being ready I would have said.

“He’s clearly got a massive [amount of] talent as well.”

Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Leeds fans would love to see one of their own in Archie Gray establish himself in the first team.

Although he plays in the same position as Kalvin Phillips, he would be a very different academy graduate in the side.

Gray is a much more attacking option but did play a variety of roles in the Under-21s last season.

Relegation does occasionally benefit the young players at a club and Gray could establish himself in Farke’s senior squad during the upcoming campaign.