Premier League rivals have ‘made contact’ with ‘formidable’ £20m midfielder Liverpool want – Romano

Liverpool have been linked with a fair few midfielders this summer and the latest news suggests that a Premier League rival has made an initial move to try and sign one of their targets.

Liverpool have an interest in signing Tyler Adams this summer, according to the latest reports. Now, it looks like one of their competitors is making a move for him.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on the midfielder and shared that Chelsea are also interested. He said: “Chelsea made contact with Tyler Adams camp to be informed on conditions of the deal, exploring costs.

“He’s one of the names being considered as £20m relegation clause is available. Focus remains on Moisés Caicedo talks, separate deal and separate story.”

Liverpool target Adams is subject of Chelsea interest

The ‘formidable‘ World Cup target is no doubt a player who would help improve the midfield at Liverpool next season.

With two Liverpool midfielders in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving this summer, the club definitely needed to add some midfielders to the club.

They have already added two midfielders but the ones they have added are more attacking. Therefore, bringing in a more defensive midfielder like Tyler Adams would be a big help and improved the quality of the squad.

He is a great defensive midfielder and when he was injured last season for Leeds, it massively affected them in the Premier League.

Chelsea making contact with the camp of Adams has emphasised that they are very keen on the player. More so, Adams reportedly has a release clause of £20milion.

This seems like a bargain for a top defensive midfielder in today’s inflated market. Liverpool should definitely make a move soon so that they do not lose out on the player.