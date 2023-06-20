Tottenham will only sell ‘incredible’ player for £78m profit this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will only consider selling attacking star Son Heung-min for a huge profit this summer.

That’s according to South Korean journalist SungMo Lee, who provided an update on the 30-year-old.

Reports emerged last night suggesting that Son Heung-min is the latest player being targeted by a Saudi Arabian club.

He’s reportedly been offered a huge contract and Al Ittihad have offered Tottenham £51m for the South Korean.

Son didn’t live up to his normally exceptional standards last season.

He still scored 10 goals and provided six assists, but struggled much like many of his Tottenham teammates.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

SungMo Lee has suggested that Tottenham will only sell Son this summer if they’re going to make a giant profit.

New manager Ange Postecoglou won’t want to lose one of his best players before the season has even started.

He’ll be hoping the forward can take some of the pressure off Harry Kane who was magnificent last season.

Tottenham want huge profit to sell Son this summer

Taking to Twitter, Lee said: “1. Tottenham won’t even consider any offer less than 100M for Son. Son is not just a top player but an icon and symbol for Korea and Asian football.

“2. Son loves PL and his life in London and eager to show what he can do next season. It’s too early for Son to consider Saudi.”

Considering Tottenham initially signed Son back in 2015 for £22m, that would mean the club making at least a £78m profit.

The ‘incredible’ forward still has a big part to play at Spurs.

Postecoglou’s free-flowing attacking style should suit Son much better than Antonio Conte’s more disciplined tactics.

There was a clear upturn in his form once the Italian coach was dismissed last season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ryan Mason appeared to give him so much more confidence, although he’s had to miss an international fixture this month after having surgery.

If he wasn’t fully fit last season, that may explain his dip in form.

Tottenham would much rather keep Son than attempt to negotiate a profit for the 30-year-old.

However, one huge sale could fund a complete rebuild of the squad which may tempt Daniel Levy.