Tottenham Hotspur are expected to receive a £51 million bid for Son Heung-min from Al Ittihad, with the club optimistic that they could convince the forward to move to the Saudi Pro League.

That is according to a surprise report from ESPN, which notes that Son will be offered a contract worth £493,000-a-week if a fee is agreed.

Son Heung-min is probably one player Tottenham fans were confident of seeing go nowhere this summer. The 30-year-old is one of the world-class options available to Ange Postecoglou.

But it seems that he is in the sights of the Saudis. According to ESPN, Al Ittihad – who are managed by Nuno Espírito Santo – are expected to make a bid of over £51 million for Son. And crucially, it is believed that Son could be convinced to make the move.

The good news for Spurs fans however, is that the report claims that Tottenham have no interest in considering any offers for Son this summer.

Of course, it is always dangerous to rule anything out in the transfer window. But it would appear that Son leaving is highly unlikely. Certainly, you would imagine that the South Korea international would have to make it abundantly clear that he wants to go.

The money may be hard to turn down if that is what motivates Son. But it must be noted that there has hardly been much speculation surrounding him in recent years – which is very telling when you consider how influential he has been.

Perhaps Son will want the move if Postecoglou does not intend to use him as a key player. But he has been an ‘amazing‘ player for the club. So Postecoglou would be asking for trouble if he did not have him in his plans.

There are going to be some shocking departures for Saudi Arabia in the years to come. But it seems that Tottenham have little intention in letting Son be one this summer.