Emerson Royal says £22m Tottenham teammate is an 'incredible player'











Emerson Royal has lauded Son Heung-min after the Tottenham Hotspur star became the latest player to score 100 Premier League goals in the weekend win over Brighton.

The right-back was talking to Spurs’ official website after the 30-year-old’s landmark strike. It was of course, a trademark goal from the South Korean, bending the ball from outside the post and into the top corner to give Cristian Stellini’s men the lead against the Seagulls.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It has been a difficult season for Son Heung-min. Certainly, many would have expected that he would bring up the century much sooner in the campaign.

Emerson Royal lauds Son Heung-min

He has been such an amazing player throughout his time in the Premier League following his £22 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

His partnership with Harry Kane has already broken records. And Son has now written his name into the record books once again.

A number of his Tottenham teammates have been asked to name their favourite goal Son has scored. And Emerson Royal picked out a strike from earlier this season, before he lauded the star.

He told Tottenham’s official website: “I think it’s Leicester this season when he scored the hat-trick. I go for the first one, with the left foot. What an incredible player, and my friend!”

The hope for Tottenham fans will be that the recent events prove to be a turning point for Son. Of course, he would have loved nothing more than to be a success under Antonio Conte.

There is still some uncertainty over what Spurs’ future holds. But Conte’s departure was obviously a significant moment. And there may now be some players who, for whatever reason, find some form.

Son may be one of those. And that could be huge for Tottenham in the final weeks of the campaign as they battle for the top-four and look to gain some momentum heading into a massive summer.