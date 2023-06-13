Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has had surgery this summer and is a doubt for South Korea’s upcoming fixtures.

A report from the Korea Times has relayed a state from the Korean Football Association.

Tottenham fans may not be too disappointed to hear that Son Heung-min has had surgery after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The summer international fixtures delay players’ time to recover from an intense season of football.

Son was involved in a World Cup campaign midway through last season alongside his Tottenham commitments.

The 30-year-old has played more than 4,000 minutes for club and country in the last 12 months.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s no wonder that’s caught up with him and Tottenham won’t want Son to be risked after just having surgery.

Instead, his focus should be on returning to pre-season fully fit under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham star Son has surgery

The report from Korea Times shares that Son had surgery after Tottenham’s Premier League season finished.

An official from the South Korean FA said: “It’s been about two weeks and he’s focusing on recovery.

“We’ll have to wait and see if he will be available Friday. The coach (Jurgen Klinsmann) has to make the decision, and Son really wants to play.”

The £22m attacker didn’t have his best season for Spurs last year.

After sharing the Golden Boot during the 2021/22 season, he managed just 10 league goals and six assists in the last campaign.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

His form improved under Ryan Mason after struggling in Antonio Conte’s system.

It will be interesting to see how Ange Postecoglou manages Son going into next season.

His attacking style of football should give Son more license to run at defences and link up with Harry Kane.

That is if the England international is still at the club given the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Tottenham won’t want Son to play for South Korea unless he’s fully recovered from his recent surgery.

It may also explain his dip in form if he was being forced to play through an injury during the most recent campaign.