‘If he was fit’: £25m Spurs player would likely be up for sale if he wasn’t injured – journalist

Tottenham need to perform major surgery on their squad before the end of the transfer window.

The north London club still have an incredibly bloated squad, and the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil all probably need to leave soon.

One player who hasn’t quite made the grade at Spurs so far is Ryan Sessegnon. The £25m man arrived from Fulham with a lot of hype back in 2019, but poor form and injuries have meant his Spurs career hasn’t really gotten off the ground.

There has been no suggestion that Sessegnon would be sold this summer after his hamstring injury, but according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the youngster would potentially be up for sale right now if he wasn’t injured.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to an injury during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on November 9, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sessegnon saved by injury

Barclay shared his verdict on the left-back.

“That list doesn’t include a player like Ryan Sessegnon, now I’m not saying that he’s a player they want to get rid of, but if he was fit it wouldn’t surprise me if he were on that list as well. I think there are question marks around him,” Barclay said.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 05: Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball under pressure of Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Gone in January?

Sessegnon may be hanging onto his Spurs career by the skin of his teeth right now, but he may not be so lucky by the time January rolls around.

Indeed, his injury will have, hopefully, subsided by then, and if he doesn’t impress in training upon his return, he could quickly be shipped out.

It’s a shame because, at one point, this young man was seen as one of the brightest talents in all of English football, but, sadly, his move to Tottenham has been nothing short of a disaster.

Fingers crossed Sessegnon can rebuild elsewhere and get his career back on track.