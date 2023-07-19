Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon is still ‘unlikely’ to be at the club next season, despite starting in yesterday’s pre-season friendly.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet sharing an update on Reguilon’s future at Spurs.

Reguilon has just returned from a season-long loan spell at Atletico Madrid and will be eager to impress Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the Spaniard didn’t get off to an ideal start as Spurs fell to a 3-2 defeat to West Ham in Perth yesterday.

The 26-year-old looked bright going forward as he was tasked with drifting into midfield as part of Postecoglou’s new-look system. But he struggled to deal with the threat of Jarrod Bowen and looked shaky defensively as he was caught out for West Ham’s opener.

He’s been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham after a disappointing loan spell in Madrid last season.

And it seems that despite the fact Postecoglou is clearly keen to take a closer look at Reguilon, he’s still likely to move on this summer.

Reguilon unlikely to stay at Tottenham

The Athletic reports that Reguilon is ‘unlikely’ to be at Tottenham next season.

It’s noted that his display in yesterday’s friendly wouldn’t have done much to remove any doubts about his ability to play under Postecoglou.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Reports from Spain have already claimed that Postecoglou wants to sell Reguilon this summer, with El Confidencial stating that he’s not trusted by the Spurs boss.

The Spaniard arrived at Spurs back in 2020 as he made the switch from Real Madrid for £32 million.

He joined after a brilliant loan spell with Sevilla and looked set to be Tottenham’s left-back moving forward. But his time in North London just hasn’t worked out so far and it would be no surprise to see him move on this summer.

Destiny Udogie has also finally arrived at Tottenham after signing for the club last summer and the Italian impressed after replacing Reguilon yesterday.