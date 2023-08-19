‘From what I hear’: £15m Tottenham player wants to join another Premier League club – journalist

Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The £15m defender joined Spurs last season after a fantastic campaign with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, but, from day one, it felt as though he wasn’t wanted.

Indeed, Antonio Conte made it very clear after his arrival that he was a club signing rather than a signing that he had commissioned, and under Ange Postecoglou, he hasn’t been able to impress either.

Spence has barely played a part in pre-season under Postecoglou, and he appears to be behind both Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro in the pecking order at Tottenham.

According to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Spence wants a move away from Spurs this summer, and he wants to join another Premier League club.

Spence wants PL move

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about Spence.

“From what I hear Spence wants to move and wants to stay in the Premier League. Perhaps he might stay if no other Premier League clubs come in for him, but I think for all the others Spurs would like to get a fee and they need to trim the squad with 33 or 34 players which is way too many for a season without Europe,” Kilpatrick said.

Worth a gamble

Spence may not be the best player in the Premier League, but he’s certainly worth a punt for one of these lower-mid-table sides.

Any of the newly promoted sides could do with Spence in their team, while the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest couldn’t turn their noses up at him either.

Spence should have options that open up for him before the end of the transfer window.

Don’t be surprised if the Englishman does ultimately get his move.