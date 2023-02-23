Tottenham will now be so relieved Skipp didn't leave on deadline day











One player who was reportedly in contention to leave Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the January transfer window was Oliver Skipp.

The first-half of the campaign proved to be a frustrating one for the 22-year-old. He was below Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in the pecking order.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

That meant that he went into the final hours of the January window having made just seven Premier League appearances. With that, there was a chance that he may get the green light to leave.

Oliver Skipp staying at Tottenham now a huge boost

The Daily Mail reported Skipp could leave on loan, with several top-flight rivals keen on the youngster.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ultimately, Tottenham decided to keep Skipp. And, just a few weeks later, they will be incredibly relieved that they decided to hold onto the former Norwich City loanee.

Unfortunately, it has been a miserable time for Tottenham’s midfield. Yves Bissouma missed the trip to Leicester City due to an ankle injury.

That game would see Rodrigo Bentancur sustain an injury which will keep him out for most of the year. The Evening Standard has suggested that Spurs hope to have him back in September.

The problem for Spurs is that the news has now got worse. That same report noted that Antonio Conte is not sure whether Bissouma will play again this season.

With that, Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr both have huge roles to play over the remainder of the campaign. They both impressed against AC Milan. And Skipp followed that with an ‘amazing‘ display against West Ham.

It is a terrible blow for Tottenham to be without Bentancur and Bissouma for a significant period. But the news would have been all the more agonising had they sanctioned Skipp’s loan departure.