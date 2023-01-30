Tottenham transfer news: Oliver Skipp could leave on loan before tomorrow’s deadline











Tottenham Hotspur could now let Oliver Skipp leave on loan before tomorrow’s deadline, according to The Daily Mail.

Skipp has found opportunities hard to come by under Antonio Conte this season and has started in just four Premier League games.

The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order due to the arrivals of both Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma over the past year.

Conte had used Skipp quite frequently before he picked up an injury back in February which ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that a number of Premier League sides are interested in taking the Englishman on loan until the end of the season.

Now, the outlet claims that it’s possible Skipp could leave the club before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Skipp could leave on loan

The Daily Mail claims that Skipp would yet leave on loan as it looks set to be a frantic end to the window at Spurs.

The north Londoners have already moved to bring in Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, but their deal for Pedro Porro is seemingly hanging in the balance.

Conte has some decent options in the middle of the park but it remains unclear whether he would be willing to lose the ‘fantastic‘ Skipp.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bentancur has only just returned from an injury while Bissouma is struggling to adapt to life at Tottenham.

Pape Matar Sarr has emerged as an option in recent weeks and even started in the north London derby earlier this month, but he could still leave the club on loan.

Skipp would benefit massively from playing regularly in the Premier League and he impressed during a loan spell with Norwich City.

But Spurs can’t afford to lose one of their options in the middle of the park right now, unless they were able to bring a fresh face in before the window shuts tomorrow.

