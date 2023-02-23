Conte unsure whether £25m Spurs star will play again this season











Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a further injury blow, with the Evening Standard reporting that Antonio Conte is unsure whether Yves Bissouma will be available again this season.

Of course, Spurs are coming to terms with devastating news right now. Rodrigo Bentancur could be out for around seven months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained in the loss to Leicester City.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bentancur has been such an important player for Tottenham since his arrival from Juventus. And he has played a role in Bissouma struggling for game-time since his own £25 million move from Brighton in the summer.

Bissouma injury may be more serious than initially feared

The 26-year-old has only made eight starts in the Premier League. So some may have initially felt that his chance may be about to arrive when Bentancur sustained the injury at the King Power Stadium.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Mali international was not in the squad that day. And it turns out that he has also undergone surgery, with an ankle injury ruling him out.

And unfortunately for Spurs, it appears that his involvement in this campaign could also be over. According to the Evening Standard, Conte is unsure whether he will return this season.

Tottenham have coped fairly well so far without the two midfielders. Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr were outstanding for the Champions League tie with AC Milan. The pair were a rare positive on a disappointing night inside San Siro.

Meanwhile, Skipp and Hojbjerg were excellent in the weekend win over West Ham. So Tottenham do have the quality to get through this period.

But at this stage, they are also relying on a lot of luck.

For Bissouma, the setback is all the more agonising because the opening he was waiting for arrived once he was already sidelined.

Hopefully, the news becomes more positive as the season continues.