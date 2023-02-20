Stellini reacts to Oliver Skipp display in Tottenham win vs West Ham











Cristian Stellini has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that Oliver Skipp was amazing once again on Sunday as Spurs got back to winning ways at the expense of West Ham.

Skipp was perhaps a surprise inclusion in the side for the clash with the Hammers. Of course, Tottenham are now having to see out the remaining months of the season without Rodrigo Bentancur.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 22-year-old played alongside Pape Matar Sarr in the Champions League tie with AC Milan in midweek. And the pair were superb inside San Siro. However, it is probably fair to say that Sarr’s display won more plaudits.

Stellini lauds Skipp after Tottenham win

Nevertheless, it was Skipp who started alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg against West Ham. And it proved to be an inspired call from Antonio Conte and Stellini.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Skipp was outstanding in the middle of the park. He actually picked up a yellow card after just nine minutes. But he managed to remain disciplined for the rest of the contest. And he received a huge ovation from supporters as he came off in the latter stages.

And Stellini has now suggested that Skipp very much deserved that reaction from the fans.

“Skippy was amazing, also in the last game with Pape Sarr. He repeated that performance,” he told Tottenham’s official website.

“Now we can see again the Skippy we knew when we arrived here. After he has a big problem physically. Now he’s completely back. We’re happy for him because he’s a young player, and he needed this type of performance to continue to be consistent in this type of game, and we have many important games.”

Skipp is someone who has had a difficult time in recent months. He always seemed to be someone who stepped up when Tottenham needed him.

Unfortunately, injuries had hurt his progress. And he struggled for game-time as Hojbjerg and Bentancur formed such a superb partnership.

There is an opportunity for Skipp or Sarr to enjoy a lengthy run in the side with Bentancur now sidelined. The pair showed a glimpse of what they could do against Milan. And Skipp has carried that on against West Ham.

The challenge now will be to step up over a longer period. But Stellini is clearly confident that Skipp can do exactly that.