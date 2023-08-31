Tottenham will make late bid to sign ‘devastating’ striker after missing out on Ansu Fati

Tottenham are set to focus on Brennan Johnson now after missing out on Barcelona star Ansu Fati, who is on the verge of joining Brighton and Hove Albion.

Spurs are still on the market for a new forward as they look to fill the big void Harry Kane left after he joined Bayern Munch earlier this month. Fati would’ve been great, but it looks like Johnson is the key target now.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham will bid for Brennan Johnson after missing out on Ansu Fati

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Brennan Johnson for weeks now.

The North Londoners were always going to sign a new attacker this summer following Kane’s departure, and the Nottingham Forest star was viewed as a great option.

Reports have revealed that Johnson is Ange Postecoglou’s top target, but despite that, Tottenham decided to make a surprise move to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona yesterday.

A deal even looked imminent, but Brighton swooped in at the last minute and it looks like they will sign the young Spaniard now.

Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail, are still keen on the ‘devastating‘ Johnson, and the report claims they are all set to make a late bid to sign him before the window shuts tomorrow.

Brentford are also reportedly still in the race, but Spurs may just be the favourites to get him at this point, as long as they splash the cash.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

Brennan Johnson is a quality player.

Yes, he’s not as exciting a name as Ansu Fati, who was once branded as the ‘new Lionel Messi, but the 22-year-old knows the Premier League very well, and he’d need much less time to settle at Spurs.

The report claims Brentford are back in the mix after walking away from the deal, which does complicate things for Tottenham as we head into deadline day.

However, if Spurs match Forest’s valuation, they should be able to get their man.