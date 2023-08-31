Tottenham Hotspur seemed the favourites to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona this week, but it looks like Brighton and Hove Albion have beaten them to his signature.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to reinforce his attack before Friday’s deadline. They need more firepower after losing Harry Kane, and Fati was heavily linked with a move to North London.

Spanish journalist Helena Condis Edo shared some bad news for Tottenham overnight.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham set to miss out on Barcelona’s Ansu Fati to Brighton

It was a bit of a surprise when news emerged yesterday that Tottenham are interested in signing Ansu Fati and had made contact with Barcelona over a loan move.

The Spaniard, once hailed as ‘the new Lionel Messi‘, is an extraordinary talent. He has the potential to be truly world-class, and he would’ve fit in well under Ange Postecoglou.

All signs pointed towards a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday, but in a dramatic turn of events last night, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton swooped in to break Spurs hearts.

Spanish journalist Helena Condis Edo revealed overnight that Fati thought he was going to join Tottenham, but he’s now set to sign for Brighton instead.

She wrote: “Madness at night! When Ansu thought he had done it with Tottenham less than 2 hours ago… Now the situation changes and it is very close to Brighton. Almost done.”

Fabrizio Romano backed that claim and declared his ‘here we go‘ just moments later.

TBR View:

This is a shame for Tottenham, but what an incredible signing Ansu Fati is for Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi already has an excellent squad at his disposal, and they’re now about to become even stronger if this deal goes through.

Fati hasn’t had any decent luck at Barcelona over the last 12 months, but we are convinced he will fare much better under a manager like De Zerbi.

It’s not done just yet, but it looks like it will be very, very soon.