Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham have just made contact to sign ‘the new Lionel Messi’

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Barcelona to be kept informed of Ansu Fati’s future in the final days of the transfer window.

Spurs are locked in talks with Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson this week, and he is their main target. However, Fabrizio Romano has now asked Tottenham fans to keep an eye on Fati as well.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham need to bolster their attack following the departure of Harry Kane, and they are running out of time, there are just three days left in the transfer window.

Johnson would be a great signing from Forest, but Spurs need a backup plan in case that move doesn’t go through before Friday’s deadline.

Romano has suggested that Barcelona star Ansu Fati is on Ange Postecoglou’s radar, and Tottenham have already made contact with the Catalans over a deal.

Spurs’ London rivals Chelsea are also said to be in contention.

Romano tweeted: “Ansu Fati situation, one to watch until the end of the window as mentioned multiple times.

“Understand Tottenham made contact to be informed on Ansu Fati situation while talks for Brennan Johnson continue. Chelsea have also been presented Ansu opportunity earlier this week.”

TBR View:

Ansu Fati’s time at Barcelona hasn’t quite gone to plan, has it?

The youngster, who was once branded as ‘the next Lionel Messi‘ and was even given the legendary Argentine’s iconic number 10 shirt, is no longer a key player at the Camp Nou.

He has only been a substitute in each of Barca’s three La Liga games this season, and it is clear that he’s nowhere near the top of Xavi’s pecking order.

Tottenham are right to keep an eye on Fati, and if they can’t get a deal done for Johnson, the Barcelona man would be a great alternative.