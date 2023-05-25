Tottenham were worried about ‘brilliant’ manager’s age, but they could hire him after Arne Slot blow











Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly worried about Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s age, but they could turn to him once again after missing out on Arne Slot.

Spurs seemed to be edging towards naming Antonio Conte’s replacement as links with a move for Arne Slot ramped over the past week.

The Dutchman was seen as the front-runner for the job and The Daily Mail reported that he could be announced as Tottenham’s new manager next week.

Yet, Slot confirmed this morning that he would be staying at Feyenoord next season after winning the Eredivisie.

Now, Spurs have seemingly switched their attention to another title-winning boss in Ange Postecoglou.

Miguel Delaney claims that Tottenham are now strongly considering the Celtic manager after missing out on Slot.

And The Times reports that the north Londoners previously had concerns over his age.

Tottenham worried about Postecolgou’s age

The outlet reports that Tottenham held an interest in hiring Postecoglou following Conte’s departure in March.

But Spurs were worried about the Australian boss being 57 years old.

Tottenham have been on the lookout for a young, up-and-coming manager as they’ve targeted the likes of Slot, Vincent Kompany and Roberto De Zerbi.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou has done a brilliant job at Celtic and fits the bill in terms of his preferred style of football.

His age shouldn’t be a concern for Tottenham if he ticks plenty of boxes in other departments.

While Postecoglou isn’t the big-name appointment many Spurs fans will be hoping for, he’s an intriguing option for them nonetheless.

He’s been labelled a ‘brilliant‘ manager after guiding Celtic to back-to-back titles in Scotland and his side are on course for a domestic treble this season.

