'Brilliant' coach linked to Tottenham wins Manager of the Year award











Ange Postecoglou, who is heavily linked to Tottenham, has won the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Year award for what he has achieved with Celtic.

Many publications, like The Guardian, have reported that Spurs have identified Postecoglou as a managerial candidate.

The award which he won is thoroughly deserved. What is great about it is the fact that it was voted for by his fellow managers.

Celtic have already won the SPL title and the Scottish League Cup. They could also win the treble as they are due to play in the Scottish Cup final.

The 57 year-old has no doubt achieved some remarkable things at Celtic this season. The ‘brilliant‘ manager went on a crazy run which saw Celtic remain undefeated for 28 matches. It was recently ended when they lost on the weekend.

They have dominated Scotland this campaign. If the Australian does stay at the club, there will be a lot of pressure on him to repeat this dominant form next season.

With Postecoglou performing so well this season, it is no shock to see him linked with a move to the Premier League.

Spurs have had a poor season and they could miss out on Europe all together. This is if Aston Villa and Brighton win their remaining games.

Daniel Levy has signed proven-winning managers who have excelled in the Premier League in the past. It still hasn’t worked. Despite this, someone who has not been in the division before signing for Spurs like Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte, would be a clever signing.

He has shown he can win things, but he also plays an attractive style of football. This is something Spurs fans are dying to see.

