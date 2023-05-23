‘Incredible’ manager could be announced as Tottenham’s new manager next week











Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly announce Arne Slot as their new manager next week, but it will come down to whether his agent can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord deal.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Slot’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is set to hold talks with Feyenoord CEO Dennis to Kloese tomorrow.

Tottenham seem to have found Antonio Conte’s permanent successor after an exhaustive search for the right man.

Of course, Ryan Mason has headed up the rest of the campaign following the departures of Conte and his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Spurs are facing the prospect of missing out on European football next season due to a slump in recent form.

But they are seemingly closing in on their top managerial target in Arne Slot, with a crunch meeting set to take place in Rotterdam tomorrow.

Slot could be named as Tottenham manager next week

The Daily Mail claims that Slot has emerged as Daniel Levy’s favoured choice to replace Conte this summer.

The Dutchman has a £5 million release clause in his contract, but that does not kick in until next year.

As a result, Feyenoord are keen to keep hold of their manager after winning the Eredivisie and Spurs may have to pay more than £10 million to land him.

Talks are set to take place between Pimenta and te Kloese tomorrow and The Mail notes that this could be the ‘first step’ to Slot being named as Tottenham’s new boss next week.

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be hoping to hear positive news after tomorrow’s meeting.

The last thing Tottenham need at this stage is for their managerial search to be dragged out into the summer transfer window.

Slot has gained plenty of admirers due to his work with Feyenoord and has been labelled an ‘incredible’ coach.

If Tottenham can get a deal over the line over the next week it would be a crucial first step in what will be a busy summer.

