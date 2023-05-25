Tottenham want 58-year-old manager after Slot snubbed them - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly interested in appointing Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager after Arne Slot snubbed them this morning.

Spurs looked almost certain to appoint Slot as their new manager. The Dutchman was reported by many as the favourite for the job, and a move even looked imminent.

Slot, however, decided this morning he doesn’t want to join Tottenham and is set to stay at Feyenoord now.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Tottenham are strongly considering Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou

Just like they have been for almost two months now, Tottenham have to keep looking for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte at the club.

They have been linked with more than a dozen names over the last six weeks, and at least two of them have looked close to accepting the job – Julian Nagelsmann and most recently, Arne Slot.

Daniel Levy has a big decision to make, and Miguel Delaney of The Independent has revealed who Spurs are seriously considering now.

The journalist tweeted just a few minutes ago: “Tottenham now strongly considering Ange Postecoglou, who is seen as one of main candidates, story up soon.”

Postecoglou has done a phenomenal job at Celtic since joining them in 2021.

TBR View:

Tottenham are running out of options now.

Missing out on the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany was bad enough, but to see Arne Slot snub them too is such a bad look.

Postecoglou, who led Celtic to back-to-back Scottish league titles, is a very, very exciting option, and if Spurs really want him, they should make a move ASAP.

Whether the 58-year-old Australian will accept the job, however, is anyone’s guess.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Show all