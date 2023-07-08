Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new centre-back continues as they now reportedly want to sign Ko Itakura.

That’s according to a report from Sky Sports in Germany, who share more details on the 26-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou is quickly putting together a very exciting squad at Tottenham.

The signings he’s already made including Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison should immediately improve the team.

One position Spurs are desperate to upgrade this summer is centre-back.

Cristian Romero’s likely to keep his place in the team despite his form towards the end of last season.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, he needs a new partner at the back and several names have already been linked.

They include Dutch youngster Micky Van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Japanese defender Ko Itakura can now be added to the list of defenders Tottenham potentially want to sign this summer.

The Borussia Monchengladbach defender has previously been described as a player who ‘could write history’ by old boss Daniel Farke.

He may get the chance to do so in the Premier League next season after a difficult first spell in England.

Tottenham want centre-back Ko Itakura

The report from Sky Sports in Germany suggests that Itakura is ‘threatening to leave’ the club, with Napoli and Tottenham ‘two of the top clubs’ interested in him.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg goes on to say that, “[Ko] Itakura is open to a move. I hear that loud and clear.”

A few Premier League fans may recognise Ko Itakura’s name.

He was part of the Japan squad at last year’s World Cup, starting all three group games before being suspended for their last-16 defeat to Croatia.

Itakura was also on the books of Manchester City for three years, but never played a competitive match for them.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Instead, he had loan spells at FC Groningen and FC Schalke, before Gladbach bought him for £4.2m.

Tottenham now want Itakura after a brilliant season with the German club in the Bundesliga.

He played 24 games, only dropping out of the side due to an injury before the World Cup.

The Japanese defender is an excellent passer and reads the game brilliantly.

He’s not the most prolific tackler, but then that might not be a bad thing if he’s paired with Romero in defence.